First Stage Summer Sessions Open for Enrollment

×

The First Stage Theatre Academy has opened enrollment for its sum program for students in K5-12th grade. The program, which runs anywhere from $145-$595. Younger students have the option of half day morning or afternoon sessions. Older students have full-day sessions. Sessions begin Monday, June 20th and run through Friday, August 12th. Classes take place at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Cneter, the Oconomowoc Arts Center and the Wilson Center.

First Stage has been around for nearly two decades now and has developed a reputation for some of the best programs in the country. Classes include workshops taught by artists from Steppenwold in Chicago, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Milwaukee Rep.

New this year, First Stage is offering a two-week overnight camp at Kenosha’s Carthage College.

For more information, visit First Stage Online or call 414-267-2970.