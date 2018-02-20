First Stage to Offer Free Class Day for Students

On Sunday, Feb. 25 First Stage Children’s Theater will open their doors to K5-12th grade students. The students will receive a free “Academy” acting class at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (325 W. Walnut St.).

The 30-minute classes will take place at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Classes will be divided by age level, and will include lessons in acting, musical theater, improvisation and storytelling.

After class, students will present the skills they learned, followed by and a brief Q&A session led by First Stage Teaching Artists. New families can receive a 20% discount for First Stage’s popular Summer Academy classes during the event. Onsite registration will be available.