First Stage World Premiere This Month

Eve Titus' Anatole children's books have been around for over half a century. The ten-book series opened as a French mouse was foraging for for and overheard some people complaining about mice. Feeling his honor at stake, the mouse foes to work in a cheese factory in Paris, helping them cultivate the kind of success that can only come about through interspecies coordination.

This month, First Stage opens the world premiere of a children's stage adaptation of two books about Anatole-- Anatole and Anatole the Cat . The musical is recommended for kids 3 and up. James Valcq wrote the music for the show with books and lyrics by John Maclay and Lee Becker.

It's a really great cast for the show. Gerard Neugent plays the title rodent. Neugent had made memorable impressions with First Stage before as the Cat in the Hat and the cat in Bunnicula. Here he is joined by musical theatre talent Rick Pendzich, comic actress Karen Estrada and the seasoned talent of Drew Brhel among others.