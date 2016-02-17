Fish Sticks Clean Improv this Friday

Some of the easiest things to do in improv comedy involve some of the most inherently funny aspects of the human experience. Those things that are the easiest to find humor in are often something you might not feel comfortable laughing at around your parents or kids. Likewise, they may not be entirely comfortable laughing at them around you either.

Fish Sticks Comedy is there to help. the Milwaukee-based comedy improv group focuses itself on a family-friendly vibe that shrugs off all those awkward moments of checking with everyone else to make sure everyone’s okay with what everyone else is laughing at. The company began just under ten years ago when three professional comedians from ComedySportz decided to try something “squeaky clean.” The group continues this coming Friday as it performs Feb. 19 at Eastbrook Church on 5385 N. Green Bay Ave. The show begins at 7:00 a.m. For more information, visit Morningstar Productions online.