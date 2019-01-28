Five Entertaining ‘Guys Named Moe’ Move and Groove at Skylight

× Expand Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

If the deep winter blues have settled in, then Skylight Music Theatre has the perfect pick me up: Five Guys Named Moe. This nonstop party of a musical is sure to lift spirits and sing and dance away the heartaches just in time for Cupid’s big arrival on Feb. 14.

Written by Clarke Peters, and based on 25 classic songs by singer, songwriter and bandleader Louis Jordan, the “Five Moes” show up to turn around a jilted boyfriend drinking away his sorrows as he pines for his lost love. Jordan was one of the most popular entertainers from the 1940s-’50s, beloved by black and white audiences. His upbeat, jazzy tunes are well-served by a terrific ensemble that excel with their movin’ and groovin’ in this 110-minute “party.” Even the lead up to the intermission included an audience conga line. (Spoiler Alert: audience participation is mandatory, so just join in the fun!)

As Nomax (Gavin Lawrence) listens to the 5 a.m. blues on the radio with whiskey in hand. The Fivesome magically appear out of the radio to show him how to get his girl—and life—back on track. Just to keep count, there’s: Four-Eyed Moe (James Carrington), No Moe (Shawn Holmes), Eat Moe (Sean Anthony Jackson), Big Moe (Lorenzo Rush Jr.) and Little Moe (Kevin James Sievert). And can these multi-talented guys sing and dance!

Choreographer Lanette Costas keeps the fancy footwork in high gear throughout, from the train movements in “Choo ChooCh’Boogie” to the high energy impact the title tune. The Moescan handle it and so much, well, mo’. But it is director MalkiaStampley who truly impresses in her Skylight directorial debut. Her skilled direction pays homage to Jordan’s rich legacy and celebrates the innate, unfiltered joy of his music.

So, for a couple of hours, the cold melts away and troubles get left behind when five guys named Moe show up. Make sure to give them a warm welcome!

Through Feb. 10 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.