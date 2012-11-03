Five Little Very Popular Monkeys

×

At only a little over 1-1/2 years old, my daughter is still only half as old as she needs to be to see her first First Stage show. It's great that one of the best children's theatre company's in the country is opening itself up to shows for the very, very young. They'd started their First Steps series for toddlers only a little while ago. I guess I was concerned that they might not have had an interest in keeping the series running for long enough for my daughter to enjoy it . . . but there's good news.

Evidently the First Steps production of Five Little Monkeys was so popular that they extended the run weeks before the show even opened. And so now a show that was scheduled to run November 3rd -18th is given a whole extra weekend. If this series continues in popularity, my daughter's attendance in a year and a half is more or less assured.

Based on the popular series of books by Eileen Christelow, Five Little Monkeys has been adapted for the small stage by Ernie Nolan. The First Steps series is very kid friendly. Kids can hang out on carpet squares and watch a very interactive show by a very, very good professional children's theatre group.

First Stage's production of Five Little Monkeys runs November 3rd-18th at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.