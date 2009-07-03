Five Shows Open Next Weekend

For me, it’s the end of the year . . . in a way. The Milwaukee Theatre Year traditionally begins in August as companies like Milwuakee Chamber Theatre and smaller companies like the late Dramatist’s Theatre open their first shows of the new season. The theatre year ends the following July as a few DIY companies usually have a few things going on in strange places all over town.

With a theatre year running out in July, the month is usually pretty dead. This year, that isn’t the case. And as I have a lot of work to do in framing the month, I don’t have much time to blog right now . . . but it’s worth pointing out that this a month that usually fades out into the flurry of activity of August . . . that month is overwhelmingly busy this year. Next week, starting the 9th of July, there are no less than FIVE shows opening up in as many days. Here’s a quick rundown:

Next Thursday July 9th, The Alchemist Theatre opens its production ofDavid Mamet's '70's comedy Sexual Perversity in Chicago.

Also Next Thursday, Pink Banana Theatre opens its production of Someone Who'll Watch Over Methe story of three men who have been kidnapped by terrorists. The show runs July 9 – 18th at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Thetre.

Then, Friday July 10th, Youngbllood Theatre opens its production of David’s Redhaired Death

Also opening the 10th, Acacia Theatre Company’s production of the musical based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women. The show runs July 10th – 19th at Concordia University. As evidence of the contemporary tastes of the summer demographic, this is the one of only three shows opening locally this month that is not set in the 20th Century

Finally, Monday the 13th, the newly-formed Youngblood Theatre Company continues its July-based summer season with an environmental staging of Savage In Limbo--a drama set in a bar in the mid-‘80’s.