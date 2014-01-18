Five Women Wearing the Same Dress on 5th Street

×

At the end of the month, Theatre Unchained is staging a production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. It looks really promising. I'd seen a production of Alan Ball's clever comedy at Sunset Playhouse some time ago. It's fun. The premise has five women . . . five bridesmaids hanging out in an upstairs bedroom as each one of them has a different reason for wanting to avoid what's going on downstairs.

The Sunset has a huge stage, which leant itself to a kind of spaciousness that held moments quite well, but it will be interesting to see the same comedy play out on a much smaller, more intimate space. Theatre Unchained's James Dragolovich directs what appears to be a really, really good cast:

Frances--is played by Christina Schauer. Frances is a sweet fundamentalist girl. Schauer is a UWM student who has appeared with Theatre Unchained/Carte Blanche before. She's got quite a bit of stage charm.

Mindy--is a sharp-witted lesbian sister of the groom played by the dynamic actor/dancer Liz Faraglia. I've never failed to be impressed by her in the past. She should be fun here. It'll be interesting to see her in the role.

Georgeanne--is still hurting from her failed marriage. Here she's played by Tawnie Thompson. I don't recall ever having seen her onstage before.

Meredith--the bride's rebellious younger sister is played by Ashely Jordan.

Trisha--a cynical beauty played by Eva Nimmer--also a relative newcomer who evidently works or has worked for American Folklore Theatre.

So there's a lot of new energy in this cast in addition to a couple who have made an impression on Milwaukee stages in the recent past.

production of Five Women Waering the Same Dress runs January 24th-February 2nd. For ticket reservations, visit Theatre Unchained online.