Flashdance at Milwaukee High School of the Arts

It's always kind of cool when a touring show can integrate itself with the community on some level. The touring production of Flashdance rolls into the Milwaukee High School of the Arts for a 45-minute class today.

"The Stage Door Experience has teamed up with Milwaukee High School of the Arts (MHSA) and Flashdance the Musical to offer What a Feeling Master Dance Class for intermediate and advance dance and theatre students. With electrifying dance at its core, Flashdance the Musical features, a score that includes the biggest hit songs from the 1983 movie, Flashdance.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our students", said Milwaukee High School of the Art principal, Dr. Barry Applewhite. Students will participate in a 45-minute master dance class taught by Angelo Soriano and Katelyn Prominski, cast members of the national tour, Flashdance the Musical, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. The class will be offered on Wednesday March 5, 12:00 - 1:00 at Milwaukee High School of the Arts."

Flashdance is, of course, running at the Marcus Center now through March 9th. For more information, visit the Marcus Center online.