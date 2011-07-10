The FLOW Continues

×

It’s been said before that the next major industry in Milwaukee is going to be the freshwater business. As demands for freshwater increase, there’s going to be increasing demand for the resources of one of the largest inland bodies of water in the worldLake Michigan. Sponsored in part by a few thriving local water-based businesses, the Milwaukee Public Theatre has developed a touring show to teach the importance of preserving fresh waterFlow: The Traveling Water Circus. Written, Directed and designed by Kathleen Stacy, the show features Jamie Ansley, Avey Borouchoff, Elijah Cherweznik and Steve Hunter as Drop, Ice, Wave and Splash. (Sounds a bit more poetic than most educational children's fare.)

Originally produced last April at the Lincoln Center for the Arts, the circus continues a summer tour of various boys & girls clubs throughout this month. And thanks to a 2011 grant from the Wisconsin Environmental Education Board, the performances are free and open to the public.

Here’s a list of sites FLOW is coming to over the course of this month:

July 12 Daniels-Mardak Boys & Girls Club at 1 pm

July 13 Fitzsimonds Boys & Girls Club at 2 pm

July 18 North Division Boys & Girls Club at 1:30 pm

July 19 Audubon Boys & Girls Club at 1 pm

July 21 COA Goldin Center at 2 pm

July 22 Lincoln Avenue Boys & Girls Club at 1 pm

For more information about FLOW, visit Milwaukee Public Theatre online.