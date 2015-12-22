Fly Fishing Reel Auditions with Skylight

The new year brings with it opportunities for a variety of different performers to audition for a number of different productions. Early next year, Skylight Music Theatre will be holding auditions for fly fishing reels. This is a very special opportunity for a very special type of equipment that often must satisfy itself with the only sense of accomplishment it can: catching a few fish. Thanks to The Skylight and its upcoming production of Powder Her Face, a few lucky fly fishing reels will have the opportunity to perform in a big production with one of the most respected theater companies in town.

Making its Wisconsin debut with the Skylight Jan. 29 - Feb. 14, Powder Her Face is a chamber opera about real-life Duchess Margaret of Argyll. The 20th century British socialite married into the aristocracy in 1951. About a dozen years later, she was going through a divorce. Her husband accused her of marital infidelities with more than 80 men including members of the British royal family and various Hollywood stars. Suffice it to say, the tabloids loved her.

So it’s a modern chamber opera. As is the case with any modern orchestral piece, things can get a little weird with respect to instruments. The score for Powder Her Face calls for fly fishing reels. "The specific sounds of the clicks and ratchets of a fly fishing reel are remarkably different from one another," said Music Director Viswa Subbaraman. Naturally, Subbaraman will be holding auditions for fly fishing reels. From the official press release:

“ The auditions will be held Thursday, January 7 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Skylight Music Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, on the second floor in the Skylight Bistro. Approximately eight fishing reels are needed for the show. Those auditioning will be asked to "play" their fishing reel for approximately 30 seconds at varying speeds. (Fishing attire and waders are optional.) Those selected will agree to loan their reel for the duration of Powder Her Face, in exchange for credit in the program. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing info@skylightmusictheatre.org. For more audition information or requirements call Mara at 414-299-4964. “