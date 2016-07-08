Foodie Kyle Cherek as Improv Oracle

Wisconsin Foodie is seen by over 8.2 million households. In addition to being well-acquainted with Wisconsin food over the course of well over half a decade on the air, Cherek has appeared on The Travel Channel, Food Network and a few major commercial broadcast networks. Next month he appears live with the improv comics at the Mojo Dojo as he serves as July’s Oracle.

The overall format has a guest (in this case Cherek) telling stories in response to questions presented by audience and improvers alike. Then the Mojo Dojo disciples get onstage and do long-form improv inspired by the stories. It’s a fun evening of light comedy in an intimate space.

Kyle Cherek appears as The Oracle with Mojo Dojo Jul. 30 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.