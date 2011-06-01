'Fool for Love' Heats Up Alchemist Theatre

This week the Alchemist Theatre welcomes summer with Sam Shepard's Fool for Love, a story of two lovers battling it out in a tiny motel room on the edge of the desert.

Though Shepard's work is certainly popular enough to fill bigger stages, the intimacy of a studio theater should add intensity to the production. The Alchemist's cozy spot at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. has a solid history with this kind of drama, and the stage space is just the right size for a cramped motel room outside the Mojave.

In Fool for Love, a woman waits for her boyfriend in a run-down motel while trying to fend off phantoms from the past. Emerging talent Bethany Ligocki Peters plays May, the woman in search of a fresh start. Peters has a natural energy about her onstage, so it will be interesting to see her develop the required weariness of her character. Alex Grindeland, who is better known for his comic talent, plays a cowboy who has traveled more than 2,000 miles to see May. Grindeland has shown powerful potential for drama, and it's always good to see an actor climb to the forefront in a production like this one. Seasoned Milwaukee talent Bo Johnson will direct the show.

Alchemist Theatre's production of Fool for Love runs June 3-18. To reserve tickets, visit www.alchemisttheatre.com.

Theater Happenings

Summer Shakespeare starts the first weekend in June as Carte Blanche stages its production of Titus Andronicus June 3-19 in its intimate studio space at 1024 S. Fifth St. To reserve tickets, call 262-716-4689.