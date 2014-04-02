FOOL PROOF For Ex Fabula

×

“ In mathematics, a proof is a deductive argument for a mathematical statement. In the argument, other previously established statements, such as theorems, can be used .” That being said, a foolish mathematical proof is probably not what Ex Fabula is concerning itself with for tonight’s show Fool Proof . Likewise it’s probably not proof of foolishness or anything like that.

We’ve walked one space on the calendar beyond April Fool’s Day and it’s time for another Ex Fabula Story Slam. People get nstage and tell stories. This installent’s theme sounds like an interesting opportunity to talk about quite a lot fo things onstage for five minutes.

The show starts tonight at 7:30 pm at the Hot Water Wherehouse on 818 South Water Street. Admission is $7 at the door for non-members (cash only.) Those wishing to tell their own five-minute story onstage should arrive early--6:30 pm perhaps. Names will be drawn at random. 3 of the 9 slots on the evening have been reserved for first-timers.