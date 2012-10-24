Fools 4 Tragedy Reading to Benefit Hunger Task Force

×

There's something to be said for style. And you've got to respect the style of Fools For Tragedy . . . a group that has had the audience sit onstage for a performance while actors sit in the house . . . a theatre company that has staged a show at the ridiculously beautiful Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum . . . this company is about to announce its second season . . . one their calling Make Them Laugh. So I guess they're more like Fools For Comedy this season . . .

Anyway . . . they will be staging their second annual Fools Feed benefit reading for the Hunger Task Force Early next month and again . . . aside from eloping out a good cause, some of the appeal here is the style. It's a reading featuring a talented cast including Shannon Tyburski (Juliet of Juliet and Romeo and the lead in Sunset's Stage Door ) Amanda Carson, David Franz and Greendale Commmunity Theatre Artistic Director Brian Bzdawka. What are they reading? I don't know. They're not saying. It's a surprise. Sounds like a comedy, though.

The "Secret Reading" of this year's Fools Feeds takes place November 5th (that's a Monday) at the Alchemist Theatre. The show begins at 7pm. Advanced reservation will be honored with a donation of 5 or more items of nonperishable food to the Hunger Task Force. For more information, visit the Fools online.