Fools For Tragedy Stages LYSISTRATA in March

After a a silence of some months, Fools For Tragedy has recently announced the first show of its second season: Lysistrata. Knowing the talent that is quite often found in the Fools, I really, really like that they're doing this one. From the ancient Greek it is, of course, the story of a group of women who end a war simply by withholding sex from the men who are fighting it.

Fools For Tragedy's production of Lysistrata runs March 14th through the 23rd. Other than the dates and a few promo banners, little else has been announced about the show as of yet. The original Facebook posting on the show mention Robby McGhee, Amanda Carson, Jennifer Gaul, Mara McGhee, Michelle White, Laura Holterman and Amber Carbajal (formerly Amber Smith.) If that's the cast, it looks impressive. Looking forward to hearing more about the show . . .