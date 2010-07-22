Forbidden Broadway Auditions

×

The cabaret-style musical revue Forbidden Broadway is kind of a strange success story. In 1982, unemployed actor Gerard Alessandrini staged a showcase for his talents in the form of a group of parodies of Broadway show tunes at a supper club on New York’s Upper West Side. It quickly went from a one-man curiosity to a full cabaret show that ended up becoming New York’s longest-running musical comedy revue. The show has gone through numerous incarnations over the years, spoofing Broadway’s greatest hits . . . this September, one of the oldest community theatre groups in the Milwaukee area presents the greatest hits of Forbidden Broadway.

The Bay Players is looking to cast the show, which runs September 24, 25 and October 1, 2 at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. Auditions for the production will be held on August 2nd and 3rd at 7pm with call back on the 4th. Those auditioning should prepare one song from a Broadway show. All auditions take place at the auditorium on 200 E. Fairmount Avenue. For more information call 414-272-5694.