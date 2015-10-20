Four Classic Horror Shorts with Off the Wall

× Expand Larry Lukasavage and A Sinister Rubber Chicken

France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, feature films and even radio as a narrative medium. Back then live theater shared popular consciousness with very few other narrative forms. Grand Guignol did some amazing things with that kind of exclusivity. The celebrated French theater group produced over a dozen plays when it started in 1897. Amazing.

This month, Off The Wall Theatre celebrates Grand Guignol with a program of four shorts directed by four different directors, all drawn from the 1,000+ show history of the theater. Four different directorial visions of horror are on display in a single program. Think Creepshow or The ABCs of Death on a new stage with old plays. Kind of a fun format for a horror show on one of the most intimate stages in Milwaukee.

The Kiss-- a story of disfigurement and revenge will be directed by Jeremy C. Welter.

The Ultimate Torture--a play set at the close of the Boxer Rebellion in China will be directed by James Feeley.

Clowning Around--suspense in a mental asylum with a twist will be directed by Lawrence J. Lukasavage.

Pagliacci-- musical based on the same story that inspired the opera will be directed by Dale Gutzman.

Off the Wall Theatre’s Grand Guignol runs Oct. 29 - Nov. 8 at Off the Wall’s space on 127 E. Wells St. For more information and ticket reservations, visit Off the Wall online.