Four Woman Musical Revue

As the commercial stage continues to expand to every conceivable demographic, it's inevitable that certain shows are going to hit certain shows are going to appeal to certain people. And so we arrive at Mid Life Vices.

"Four Bitchin' Babes," each one of them a singer/songwriter, are touring around the country. This month, they arrive at UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium. They would like to invite audiences to enjoy their celebration of "whine, women and song." Indeed . . .

To a certain extent, this is probably little more than stand-up comedy with music, but to a certain extent it is certainly much more than that. This is a celebration of th Boomer generation getting just a little bit older. In four-part harmony.

Mid Life Vices will perform its musical revue November 17th at the Young Auditorium at UW-Whitewater. The show is at 7:30 pm. For ticker reservations, call 262-472-2222 or visit the Young Auditorium online.