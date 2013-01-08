France in the Third Ward

×

Leslie Fitzwater brings the persona of early 20th century French chanteuse Edith Piaf to the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre at month's end. It should be an enjoyably French evening in the Third Ward for anyone attending over the course of its run, which begins January 25th and runs through February 10th with the Skylight MusicTheatre. The Skylight is hosting a date night performance of the show which promises to be even a little more French.

The Edith Piaf Onstage Date Night is hosted just a few days after the show opens. On Wednesday, January 30th, the package begins with a 5:30 pm dinner at the Coquette Cafe where a three course French meal is served, followed by a 7:30 pm performance of the show.

The package is $135 for two (gratuity and tax for dinner not included)

For more information visit the Skylight online.

Toe reserve your package, contact Emily Vitrano at: emilyv@skylightmusictheatre.org.