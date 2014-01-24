Free Backroom Shakespeare at County Clare

The County Clare is an unspeakably adorable, little pub not far from downtown Milwaukee. The classy, old Irish Pub feel of the place has just the right atmosphere for what's been announced for this coming Monday.

The Backroom Shakespeare Project--which is an outfit out of Chicago--has invited a group of Milwaukee actors to perform a staged reading of Two Gentlemen of Verona. The group in question is really talented and it includes some really talented actors who have appeared on local stages including Chris Klopatek, Karen Estrada, Nicholas Harazin, Matt Daniels, Marcella Kearns and Alison Mary Forbes among others.

The group assembled perform without a director. They rehearse once and then they go at it . . . the show starts at 8pm, but with a space the size of the County Clare, you're going to want to get there early. 3pm might be cozy--particularly if you allow yourself a couple of Guinnesses beforehand.

The party starts at 7pm on January 27th at the County Clare Irish Pub on 1234 North Astor Street.