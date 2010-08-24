Free Broadway And More From The Skylight

×

Summer theatre winds-down in anticipation of a very busy September. August is that hazy space between the end of summer theatre and the beginning of the next season. Even as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens the first production of its season, The Skylight Opera Theatre finishes off a series of free Tuesday evening concerts not far from the theatre in Catalano Square.

This Tuesday night, the Skylight presents Heart & Music – a Celebration of Skylight, Songs, and Summer. It’s an outdoor cabaret-style revue featuring music from a wide range of different musicals: RENT, The Spitfire Grill, Annie Get Your Gun, Wicked, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and more . . . seasoned musical performer Joel Kopischke and accompanist David Bonofiglio will be joined by special guests Georgina Mckee, Chris Krasovich, Tommy Hahn, and Rose Spice Kopischke.

The Skylight Opera Theatre’s Cabaret In The Ward starts at 6:30pm and ends around 8pm at in Catalano Square. Next week’s final performance of the cabaret will feature selections from the coming season. It will include a tour of the Broadway Theatre Center.