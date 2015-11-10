Free Class Day with First Stage and Danceworks

× Expand Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Free Class Day is a really clever cross-promotion between local dance group Danceworks and children’s theatre group First Stage. Sunday, Nov. 22, both groups will be teaching mini-classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 W. Walnut St. Students in grades K5 - 12 will be offered Academy classes including Acting, Musical Theater, Improvisation, and Storytelling. While the kids are doing their thing, parents are given the opportunity to take a free Adult Danceworks Class.

The classes take place at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 pm. Danceworks classes include Salsa at 1:00 p.m., Cardio at 2:00 p.m. and Hip Hop at 3:00 p.m.

Afterwards, students will present what they’ve learned. Sounds like a really enjoyable family afternoon in late autumn. For more information, visit First Stage online.