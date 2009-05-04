Free Decaffeinated Comedy

×

Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh.

Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, part failed love story, part coffee shop.” Hartwig, whose 2007 show Who I Was Yesterday was a pleasantly surreal experience at Moct, returns for a show in which he will be playing himself in the show as he relates an autobiographical bit of performance monologue centered around 21 year-old art student Jennifer Bonner. Bonner’s artwork will be featured in the show, which will also feature coffee and cheesecake. It’s something that Hartwig’s been working on for a while and it will be performed for free. Hartwig will, however, be taking donations in hopes of bringing the show to the Prague Fringe Festival, where Hartwig is scheduled to perform the show May 22 – 28th.

Decaffeinated Tragedy runs May 15th and 16th at sundown.