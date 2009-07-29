Free DIY Theatre Show With The Missoula Oblongata

Some time ago, it was announced that there would be an upcoming fringe theatre show in Milwaukee by traveling east coast-based company The Missoula Oblongata. The Missoula’s performance of its show The 50 Greatest Ladies and Gentlemen will NOT be playing the Miramar Theatre as previously announced. The show will, in fact, be making it to the Pink House Studio on 601 East Wright Street in Riverwest. The best news about the change of venue (perhaps in no way directly related to it) is that the show will be performed entirely free of charge. The August 7th Show starts at 8pm. For more information on the show, click here. More information on the Missoula can be found on their webiste.

×