Free Doppelgänger in Waukesha

The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Regardless of the reason, it IS a very hauntingly surrealist premise. Carroll University’s Sara Lessmann has written a dramatic stage narrative Doppelgänger which will receive a concert reading this weekend. From the formal announcement:

“ Two men with the same name and profession. Two mysterious illnesses. Two deaths. DOPPLEGÄNGER, by Sara Lessmann, is set in a hyper-realistic world during the 1940s. Follow Ally and John as they wrestle with their past sins, the sins of others, and maybe even some ghosts. Their intertwining journeys lead them to question everything they thought they knew about love, loyalty, and forgiveness.