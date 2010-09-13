Free Hot Flashes with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

×

Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bouncing around various places including New York, California, Illinois Florida and Indiana, actress/playwright Lynne Topping Farrell now calls Milwaukee home. One week from today, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents a staged reading of her 2007 play HOT FLASHES, the Metaphor at the Skylight Bistro and Bar in the Broadway Theatre Center.

The drama has flashes of comedy. It’s a “journey based on real women and true stories.” After circumstances change their lives dramatically 4 women look to “embrace new strategies for emotional survival.” Directed by Jenny Wanasek, the reading features Brenda DeVita, Maureen Kilmurry, Jennifer Rupp and Susan Sweeney.

The free staged reading will be staged at the Skylight Bistro and Bar Monday, September 20th at 7:30 pm. The Bistro will open at 5:30 pm for dinner service. This sounds like a really classy way to start next week.

For more information, call Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at (414) 276-8842.