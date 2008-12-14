Free Preview Performance At the Boulevard

As the holiday season wraps-up on Milwaukee stages the Boulevard Theatre opens one of the first non-holiday shows of the New Year on December 26th with Victor L. Cahn’s epistolary play Roses In December. The production stars Anne Miller as a graduate student trying to enter into a dialogue with a famous, reclusive novelist (played here by David Ferrie.)

The show is being underwritten by the Northwestern Mutual Foundationa situation the Boulevard is quite grateful for. As a demonstration of its gratitude, the Boulevard Theatre has announced that its 7:30pm, December 23rd preview will be performed free of charge for anyone who calls to reserve ticket in advance. Reservations are limited to 2 seats per caller. Mention “Northwestern Mutual” in your voicemail. The number is 414-744-5757. A comprehensive preview of the show will appear in the Shepherd-Express opening week.