Free Readthrough of a New Blind Date Comedy

Shaun Kempf has written a new comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour. (Really who wouldn’t want to see a comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour? )

The premise has a lonely accountant meeting the woman of his dreams online. He agrees to meet her in person for the first time and waits for her. She’s late. The beautiful bartender Allison reluctantly takes an interest in him. The world-premiere production of the comedy will be staged Jan. 27 - Feb. 12.

This coming October, Kempf and Director Mark Myers will be hosting a free reading of the script. It’s a cold reading with actors, pizza and soda at Lake Country Playhouse on 221 E. Capitol Dr. in Hartland. The reading takes place Oct. 9 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are free, but reservations are recommended. For reservations more information, visit Brown Paper tickets online.