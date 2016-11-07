Free Staged Reading of Bengal Tiger

×

Half a decade ago it was announced that Robin Williams would be playing a tiger onstage in New York. There was actually a play behind it--Rajiv Joseph’s Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. It’s the story of a tiger who haunts the streets of present-day Baghdad, encountering all the drama and turmoil of that very, very unstable place.





UW-Parkside Theatre presents a staged reading of Joseph’s play this month at Kenosha Fusion on 5014 7th Ave. in Kenosha. Brought together in conjunction with FreeshINK, the reading takes place on Nov. 12 for one reading only, which starts at 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit the reading’s Facebook events page.