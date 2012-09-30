Free Staged Reading in Elm Grove

×

Scott Kopishcke is a Wisconsin-based playwright who has had a few shows produced in Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida. (That's only a weird assortment of locations until you start to think about it.) The playwright's latest work is Back To Nature--a musical about a couple of guys going "up north." The musical will be presented as a staged reading at the Sunset Playhouse next Monday.

The two characters in question are old friends. Phil still lives in the north woods. Kurt has moved on and is now hosting a local TV show on the great outdoors . . . so naturally he's going to need to get back to nature. Sounds like an interesting distinction that should make for something of a thinking person's Guys On Ice perhaps . . . or maybe not. That's the beauty of a staged reading--you just don't know.