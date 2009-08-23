Free Theatre Show September 2nd

×

Co-Founder of the late Theatre X, John Schneider has continued to be active in local theatre in the years since its 2004 demise. His latest project makes it to the stage Wednesday, September 2nd at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 East Walnut Street, Project Non-Violence presents a new play called What Really Matters? The name sounds familiar . . . I believe one of the last shows Theatre X did was a really clever show called What Matters . . . written entirely by college students and people in their early twenties. This show sounds is going to feature the work of a considerably younger group of people--teens. An all-teen show might not sound all that interesting, but if Schneider with Schneider putting it together, What Really Matters? Could be every bit as interesting as What Matters. The all-teen show is being presented free of charge with general admission available on a first-come, first-served basis. The show starts at 7pm.

×

In other news, Youngblood Theatre has recently announced that . . .it has an announcement upcoming this week. Judging from news of the success of Youngblood’s debut three-show one-month season this past July, they could be announcing a new series of shows sometime during the regular theatre season. . .