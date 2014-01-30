Free Youngblood Ticket Offer

×

I'm really, really looking forward to the Quasi Mondo show opening on the weekend of February 14th. In addition to The Quasi Mondo's Love & Cthulhu and Rockabilly Girl's Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret and Theatre Unchained's The Foreigner and Marquette's Almost, Maine and Windfall Theatre's Petrified Forest and Cabaret Milwaukee's premiere show and probably several others that I'm forgetting right at the moment, Youngblood Theatre is opening . . . two shows. So that's like . . . seven shows that I can come up with off the top of my head that are opening the week of Valentine's Day.

Here's what Youngblood's doing:

2 plays by Adam Rapp. They both alternate at the Hot Water Wherehouse on 818 South Water Street. February 14th - 25th.

×

Nocturne stars Andrew Edwin Voss--it's the story of a piano prodigy who accidentally decapitates his younger sister when the brakes give out on his car. It's a dark family drama seen from the perspective of the prodigy in question. Voss is a great actor, so this one should be good.

×

The Edge of Our Bodies has Megan Kaminsky playing a 16 year old girl caught somewhere between an overwhelming desire to be heard and an equally overwhelming desire to simply disappear. I think I'd mentioned before that it's really difficult for ANY actress to pretend to be 16. It's got to be maddeningly difficult to keep any portrayal from being a caricature of adolescence. And with First Stage in town, there's no reason to think that we couldn't find a perfectly good 16 year old actress to actually play the part. I think I'd mentioned that before. But Kaminsky could look 16 in the right light. And she's one of my favorite local actors, so I really don't care how old she looks. This is an opportunity to see her take the center of the stage in a feature monologue show. So I guess this is one that I'm going to want to see regardless of what else is opening up. . . there's no questioning that it's going to be a busy weekend, though . . .

As mentioned above, the two Youngblood shows alternate. Here's the schedule

Nocturne runs February 14,18,22,28. There's a Pay What You Can Night February 24th.

The Edge of Our Bodies runs February 15,21,25 March 1. There's a Pay What You Can Night Feb 17.

And there's a special promotion with the show: Like the show on Facebook, Share it and invite someone else to the show and you will be entered into a drawing to see the show for free.

For more info, visit the show's Facebook page.