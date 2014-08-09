Freedom High In November

Given what an explosive time in history it was, it’s staggering to think that the Civil Rights Movement peaked as recently as half a century ago. People were risking their lives for equality in a United States that was eerily similar to the one we find ourselves in now.

This November, Uprooted Theatre presents a one-performance-only staging of civil rights a drama set in Mississippi in 1964. Freedom High tells the story of a young, white volunteer looking to help out. When three civil rights workers disappear, she and the rest of the volunteers have to decide if they can risk their lives for a seemingly hopeless mission.

Uprooted Theatre’s Marti Gobel directs the drama by Adam Kraar.

The show is staged Nov. 18 at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water Street.

For tickets and more information, visit Uprooted online.