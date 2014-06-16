Freesia McKee at Poet’s Monday

Someone had asked Freesia McKee why she was holding hands with a large bottle of mustard.

And she replied: “there so many reasons to do so...”

As spring turns to summer, there’s a strange sense of transition about local theatre.

The attention to local stages can become very delocalized.

This means that there’s opportunity for all kinds of strange, little theatrical experiences all over the city.

So it’s as good a time as any to mention Poet’s Monday once more.

One of the longest-standing live poetry traditions in town, Poet’s Monday has been haunting various bars as far back as the 1990s. (I met the woman who was to become my wife there.)

Hosted by brilliant poet/performer Timothy Kloss, the program features an ecclectic open mic and a featured performer.

This Monday, the featured poet is the Freesia McKee.

A travel-sized sampling of her work in written format can be found at PDXX Collective.

Poet’s Monday runs this and every Monday at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on 1001 E. Locust St. For more information, visit Linneman’s online.