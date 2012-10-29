FreshINK and Voices from the Quilt

×

It's been over 30 years since AIDS was first identified in the US. For 30 years, Americans have had a really, really good reason to be afraid of blood. It is estimated that over 30 million people have HIV worldwide. People don't talk about it as much as they did in the '80s, but its still a pandemic. And it's still very, very tragic.

The AIDS memorial quilt--a project which has a long and distinguished history of memorializing those who have suffered from this tragic affliction is making its way to UW-Parkside in just a few days. UW-Parkside's FreshINK staged reading series continues with Voices form the Quilt--a show inspired by the lives of some of those who are memorialized by the quilt. The project of Dr. Dean Yohnk, UW-Parkside's Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. Performed in the presence of the memorial, Voices form the Qult remembers what has fallen out of fashionable memory.

Voices from the Quilt runs November 2nd - 4th at the Fine Arts Gallery of The Rita on the campus of UW-Parkside at 900 Wood Road in Kenosha. For more information, call 262-595-2457.