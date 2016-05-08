Friday the 13th Fest in Riverwest

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropunk and metal, the show will feature burlesque acts. Featured on the evening are old school burlesque/ventriloquist entertainer Skully Sati, the agile work of Miss Clara Bell (who has been known to do tap, tightrope, acrobatics and fire performance,) burlesquer Jezzibel Bates and bellydancer Nina Nazir. The evening is hosted by Milwaukee comedy horror maven Colleen Gore, who is occasionally also known as local actress Alice Wilson.

And with Jason Voorhees himself evidently making an appearance in addition to all of this, I can think of only one thing that’s missing here. (Come on: Would it be too much to ask for Jack, Micki and Ryan to show-up looking for cursed objects?)

Friday the 13th Fest takes place on Friday, May 13 at the Riverwest Public House on 815 E. Locust St. For more information, visit the show’s webpage.