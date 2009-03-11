Friday the 13th Pt. 1: Paint The Town

The standard workweek is preparing to end in another Friday the 13th. Again. (This is the second month in a row.) Being a well-adjusted, non-superstitious person, I can’t stress enough that this has no significance to me at all. That being said, I will be out of town this particular Friday the 13th. (On the other side of the continent.) I can’t stress enough that this is NOT because I’m superstitious. This particular Friday the 13th, no less than three shows will be opening in the area with another theatre event going on for good measure. Here’s one of the shows I will be missing this Friday . . . but NOT because I am superstitious.

×

This Friday, Insurgent Theatre is staging its last Milwaukee performance of long-running Milwaukee-born DIY drama Paint The Town. The drama of modern revolution stars Insurgent co-founder/playwright Rex Winsome, Kate Pleuss and John Kuehne in what is a thoroughly provocative, conversational look at aggression and political revolution.

Paint the Town’s final Milwaukee performance will take place at Cream City Collectives on March 13th. Cream City Collectives will follow this up with a discussion of anarchism and some of the other themes in the play on Sunday the 15th at noon. The intermittently touring DIY show will then be leaving town for a tour across the continent that will include Texas, New Orleans, Arizona, Utah and a multi-performance stint at the Phoenix Fringe Festival.

×

The Sunday before it leaves town, Insurgent will be joining up with Alamo Basement for another BERZERK!! evening on March 22nd at the Alchemist Theatre. More on that next week.