‘Fruition of a Delusion’ Puts a Witty Twist on Renewable Energy

Cooperative Performance takes the relevant topic of renewable energy and puts a witty twist on it in its virtual reality presentation of Fruition of a Delusion . This original production tells the story of Ruby on her mission to solve the world’s energy problems with stimulating 3D visualization and well-known music throughout the hour-long presentation.

The show appropriately opens with “Lithium” by Nirvana, as Ruby dreams up some of the most prevalent and strange scientists known to mankind in her quest to create renewable energy. Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, Marie Curie, and J. Robert Oppenheimer assist Ruby, while Robert Montgomery (inventor of the flyswatter) sidetracks them with quirky observations throughout the musical.

Each of the different inventors has a distinct personality, exaggerating the peculiar rumors that were told of them throughout time. They struggle and argue with one another as Ruby tries to keep everyone on track to reach her goal. Finally, after all the egos are tamed, a realistic discovery is made and Ruby is gratified with her findings.

The six-character cast takes the audience through history as thoughts and ideas are discussed and physically displayed on the 3D set. The questioning of life and its meaning are deeply rooted in the plot, inspiring the audience to think deeper about what is important and how we as humans spend our time. The concept of this musical, created by Kelly Coffey, deals with the importance of combining science with human nature, showing the thought process on both sides of the spectrum and providing the realization that the most innovative things are accomplished when all things are considered.

This comedic, yet thought-provoking production leaves a smile on your face throughout the entire show. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and “The Final Countdown” by Europe, are a couple of the familiar songs played by the small, yet engaging house band that consists of a keyboard player, a percussionist and three vocalists. The six-character cast does a wonderful job keeping the audience engaged as the dialogue is filled with punchlines and intellect.

Feb. 17-18, 24-25 at Marquette University’s Opus College of Engineering’s visualization lab, room #028, 1637 W. Wisconsin Ave. 3D Glasses will be provided.