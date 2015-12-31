Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst at the Brumder

× Expand Pear Photography Marcee Doherty-Elst and Kelly Doherty

In November of 2014, Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst performed a cabaret show at the Next Act Theatre. Doherty has shown considerable talent for both comedy and drama in a number of intimate productions over the years, most notably as the sole actress in The World’s Stage’s production of The Handmaid’s Tale some time ago. In addition to being co-founder of Theater RED, Marcee Doherty-Elst is a talented actress who has lent her unique presence to a number of different productions over the years.

The two return to the stage this coming month in Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst. The two together in a cabaret show should be fun. Appearing onstage in the intimate Brumder Mansion, this is an indie production with class. They’ve done this before. They know what they’re doing. They wouldn’t be doing it if they didn’t expect to have a good time. This should be fun.

Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst takes place Jan. 15 and 16 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.