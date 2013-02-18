Full Frontal Püppetry Returns with MIXED TAPE

by

Angry Young Men Ltd return early next month with another edition of Full Frontal Püppetry. Staged at the Soulstice Theatre on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Francis, FFP is a fun, little variety show featuring an array of cool puppets including a fuzzy, charming, little inventor, a homicidal robot,  an unborn fetus and a variety of other offbeat personalities that participate in songs and skits. This particular program is being called MIXED TAPE. If at least one past incarnation is any indicator, this is a really fun show with an enjoyably skewed perspective on things. 

Special guest this particular program is local singer/songwriter/actor Shane Steliga. 

Full Frontal Püppetry's Mixed Tape runs March 1st - 9th at Soulstice Theatre. For more information, visit the show's Facebook page.