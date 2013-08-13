Full Monty Auditions In Greendale

×

Greendale Community Theatre will be staging a production The Full Monty . . . which is, of course, the musical stage adaptation of the 1997 British film starring robert Carlyle. The musical debuted only three years later on Broadway. It's since made it to West End a couple of times in a couple of different productions.

The GCT production will be holding auditions tomorrow (August 14th) for the musical (which will be staged January 9th - 18th.) From the event listing of Facebook:

"Wednesday, August 14th - between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM in the Greendale High School Auditorium, 6801 Southway, Greendale, WI.

Variety of roles for Men and Women ages 18 – 60. Also seeking a young man, around the age of 12 & a woman of indeterminate years (an older show biz pro) For a full list of characters, visit MTI’s casting description: http://www.mtishows.com/show_detail.asp?showid=000238

Auditions will be held beginning at 6:00 PM for ALL AGES, and those auditioning will be heard in the order in which they arrive. You may arrive anytime between 6PM and 9 PM. Initial auditions will consist of both singing and a short dance routine taught by our choreographer the same night. Please come in comfortable clothing appropriate for dance and prepare a selection of music in the style of the show and/or character that you are interested in playing that does not exceed one minute in length. Singers MUST bring sheet music, and an accompanist will be provided. No CDs or a cappella, please. And don’t worry about song difficulty - whatever you want to sing, our accompanist will be able to play.

Callbacks: Saturday, August 17th - 10:00 AM

A complete callback list will be posted on www.greendaletheatre.org no later than Thursday, August 15th. Specific callback requirements will also be posted at that time to allow time for preparation. Callbacks will begin promptly at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17th. Following the completion of callbacks, phone calls will be made to give ask actors to accept roles in our production of the Full Monty. A complete cast list will be posted on www.greendaletheatre.org no later than Wednesday, August 21st.

Rehearsals will begin in December and will be scheduled around the actors' availability."