The Full Monty in Greendale

The 1997 British comedy drama The Full Monty was kind of a natural for musical theatre adaptation. It's the story of a group of working-class British guys who put together an all-male striptease act to make a little money. Everybody's in it for a slightly different reason. Everyboy's got different obstacles to overcome. Everybody's in just a little bit over their heads. And then there's the climzx that is the actual show. perfect plot structure with plenty of opportunity to explore multiple different characters. Perfect for a musical.

In fact, it took about three years for the story to go from film to stage. That's roughly the blink of an eye. David Yazbek (Who also went on to do the musical adaptation of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) was on it right away. The musical continues to be staged over a decade later. This coming January, the Greendale Community Theatre stages a production of the musical. The community theatre has a really solid track record for bringing impressive shows to Greendale including Les Miserables , Aida, Rent and even Batboy: The Musical.

The cast list here is really impressive including Amber Smith, Liz Norton, Mark Neufang, Stephanie Staszak, Robby McGhee and Amanda Carson.

Greendale Community Theatre's production of The Full Monty runs January 9th - 18th. For more information, visit Greendale Community Theatre online.