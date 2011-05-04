Fun, Crazy Antics in Sunset's 'Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.'

With the tax season past (for most of us, that is), what happens when the IRS comes calling at your door?

Enough to make roommates Jon and Leslie very nervous, especially since they've been filing their taxes as husband and wife for four years and they're not married—and Leslie happens to be a man. In Love, Sex, and the I.R.S., which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, the crazy antics ensue as the pair dresses Leslie as Jon's wife to fool IRS agent Floyd Spinner with Jon's fiancée underfoot (having an affair with Leslie) and Jon's mother arriving for the wedding as Leslie's girlfriend also shows up.

This is a farce for the sake of laugh-out-loud one-liners, mistaken identities and other pure silliness. But if it's laughs you're looking for (and in this economy, who can't use a few?) then I.R.S. will fill the bill, especially Michael Skocir's hilarious turn as the increasingly drunken agent Spinner. Matt Zembrowski's Leslie gets played over the top at times, but when you're in trouble with the IRS, your girlfriend and your best friend's fiancée and you're dressed up in women's clothes, who wouldn't get carried away?

Love, Sex, and the I.R.S. runs through May 22 at Sunset Playhouse, 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove. For more information, call the box office at 262-782-4430 or visit www.sunsetplayhouse.com.