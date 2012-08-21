Fund Raising for Blue Hawaii Spectacular

×

It can be kind of difficult to get an independent project off the ground. Generating funds for a 3-Day event at multiple different venues? THAT can be murder, I would imagine. That is precisely what a few people are looking to do in September 2013.

Alice Wilson of the MUTES is looking to produce a '60s-inspired Blue Hawaii Spectacular variety show. Confirmed performers so far are local retro burlesque performer Francesca Alfresca, retro film style comedian Michael Guthrie and magician Gypsy Geoff.

The variety show will be staged on Friday, September 13th of 2013 starting at 7pm. The following day, they are looking to stage a '60's blue hawaii themed party at Next Act with food, vendors a car show and a "Miss BLue Hawaii Pin-Up Contest." The variety show gets another performance that evening. The following Sunday, there's a pig roast followed by a matinee performance of the show and an Elvis impersonator contest.

Sounds like a lot to organize. So they're looking for funds. The program has already attracted 60 backers as of this writing, but it's really a grass roots thing , , , so the total is only less than $3,000 of the $7,500 they're looking to generate in a little over a week for the project.

For more information about the proposed program and how you can help, visit the project's Kickstarter Page complete with promo video.

(And now for no specific reason: here's a recipe for a "Hawaiian Holiday Cup" from a 1960s cookbook with a cheese pate pineapple sculpture on the cover:)

[BLUE?] HAWAIIAN HOLIDAY CUP

2 cans (10 1/2-oz size) condensed tomato soup (Undiluted)

1 cup canned pineapple juice

1 teaspoon finely grated green pepper

1 tablespoon finely grated onion

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 teaspoons of heavy cream

[Blue food coloring?]

1. In medium saucepan, combine all ingredients except cream, with 3 quarts of water; stir until well-mixed

2. Over high heat, bring to boiling, uncovered; stir very occasionally. Or not.

3. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

4. Serve at once in mugs. Swirl 1 teaspoon cream into each serving.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS