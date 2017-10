×

Jazmin Marie Vollmar and Mike Walker return to the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue this coming Friday (March 15th) for the return of their two-person long form improv act Funny Son of Story.

The show starts at 8pm. Admission is $5. Sometimes you just need to relax and enjoy improv in a basement, right?

As any description of this sort of thing ends up being kind of strange, here's a YouTube video of Funny Son of St ory courtesy of Milwaukee Comedy: