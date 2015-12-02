A Funny Thing Happened at Off the Wall

I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Tonight.” It’s an instantly recognizable tune that happened to be a last-minute addition to the musical. Somebody suggested that the show open with something fun that assured everyone in attendance that they were seeing a comedy. Sondheim sat down, popped the thing out and it became arguably one of his better-known songs. (I might be a little biased: it’s the only song of his I truly love.)

Off the Wall Theatre stages the musical with a huge cast flowing around one of the smallest stages in town. Longtime Off the Wall performers Jeremy C. Welter, Kristin Pagenkopf and Lawrence J. Lukasavage are joined by some first-time talent. Of particular note here are Zachary Dean and Nicholas Callan Haubner who recently appeared together in a thoroughly enjoyable production of The Addams Family at the Sunset Playhouse.

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum runs Dec. 16-31 at Off the Wall’s space on . For more information, visit Off the Wall online.