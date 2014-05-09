Gaslight Gala for the World’s Stage

The World’s Stage Theatre hosts its summer fundraiser gala at the end of the month.

This month, the company opens its production of Phaedra’s Love as a part of its 2014 season—the tagline for which is Re-Write. Re-Invent. Re-Imagine. It will be interesting to see what they come up with for the rest of the season.

On Top Of The World will take place at the top of the Gaslight Building on 626 E. Wisconsin Ave. The fancy dress party features a silent auction, cash bar and a chance to talk with the artists involved in the company.

The gala takes place Friday, March 30 from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $38 at the door or $28 in advance.

To reserve tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.