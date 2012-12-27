GCT Stages NEXT TO NORMAL Next Month

×

The Greendale Community Theatre has a history of doing things that might not fit into people's traditional stereotype of community theatre. Next month, the company that brought productions of RENT and Batboy: The Musical to the stage in recent years presents NEXT TO NORMAL--a musical about suburban madness that was staged successfully only a little while ago at the Milwaukee Rep.

From a pool of 85 who auditioned, here is the cast that has come to inhabit the production:

Dan - Joe Nolan

Diana - Laura McDonald

Natalie - Kat Geertsen

Gabe - Patrick Jones

Henry - Ryan Stajmiger

Doctor Madden - Michael Stoddard

There are some rising talents in that list. They will have a chance to blend with a very contemporary rock musical on the stage of the Greendale High School Auditorium January 10th - 19th.

For ticket reservations, visit GCT online.