Geoff Harley Benefit At Frank's Power Plant

The dawn of any new year is always kind of a strange period for shows. Traditional theatre groups are in kind of a limbo between closing holiday shows and opening new shows in the new year. A couple of giant horse puppets canter across the biggest theatrical stage in town. In a cozy little bar on the south side, there is burlesque.

And more to the point a burlesque benefit for a man archiving the contemporary burlesque scene in the midwest--a guy named Geoff Harley, who drives up here from Chicago to be where the burlesque is. On Novmber 16th, he was shooting a show in Chicago and came home to find that his house was on first and his mother was taken to the hospital. She later passed away.

The Milwaukee burlesque community is pulling together tonight to support Harlery with a benefit tonight at Frank's Power Plant on 2800 South K.K.

Nikki Fury hosts the event.

I love reading the announcements for these types of variety shows.

The list of performers reads like a really weird avant-garde poem:

Colin Acumen

Friends With Bacon

Samayel Jackson

Raven McCaw

Bella Sue DeVianti

Chep Thrills

Annetta Vendetta

Sugar St. Clair

Jeannette Daft

Trixie Tang

Theda de Sade

Polly Amour

Aurora A'Leur

Ed Nugent

There will also be silent auction items offered up at the event from:

The Tool Shed: An Erotic Boutique

The Alchemist Theater

Jeannette Daft of Gypsy Moon Dance

Creme de la Creme Burlesque Festival

Daisy Chains

Rockabilly Girl Productions

Moonlight Muse

Admission to the show is $7.

Doors open at 9pm.

The show starts at 10pm.