Geoff Harley Benefit At Frank's Power Plant

The dawn of any new year is always kind of a strange period for shows. Traditional theatre groups are in kind of a limbo between closing holiday shows and opening new shows in the new year. A couple of giant horse puppets canter across the biggest theatrical stage in town. In a cozy little bar on the south side, there is burlesque.
And more to the point a burlesque benefit for a man archiving the contemporary burlesque scene in the midwest--a guy named Geoff Harley, who drives up here from Chicago to be where the burlesque is. On Novmber 16th, he was shooting a show in Chicago and came home to find that his house was on first and his mother was taken to the hospital. She later passed away.
The Milwaukee burlesque community is pulling together tonight to support Harlery with a benefit tonight at Frank's Power Plant on 2800 South K.K.
Nikki Fury hosts the event.
I love reading the announcements for these types of variety shows.
The list of performers reads like a really weird avant-garde poem:
Colin Acumen
Friends With Bacon
Samayel Jackson
Raven McCaw
Bella Sue DeVianti
Chep Thrills
Annetta Vendetta
Sugar St. Clair
Jeannette Daft
Trixie Tang
Theda de Sade
Polly Amour
Aurora A'Leur
Ed Nugent
There will also be silent auction items offered up at the event from:
The Tool Shed: An Erotic Boutique
The Alchemist Theater
Jeannette Daft of Gypsy Moon Dance
Creme de la Creme Burlesque Festival
Daisy Chains
Rockabilly Girl Productions
Moonlight Muse
Admission to the show is $7.
Doors open at 9pm.
The show starts at 10pm.