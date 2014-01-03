Geoff Harley Benefit At Frank's Power Plant

The dawn of any new year is always kind of a strange period for shows. Traditional  theatre groups are in kind of a limbo between closing holiday shows and opening new shows in the new year. A couple of giant horse puppets canter across the biggest theatrical stage in town. In a cozy little bar on the south side, there is burlesque.

And more to the point a burlesque benefit for a man archiving the contemporary burlesque scene in the midwest--a guy named Geoff Harley, who drives up here from  Chicago to be where the burlesque is. On Novmber 16th, he was shooting a show in Chicago and came home to find that his house was on first and his mother was taken to the hospital. She later passed away. 

The Milwaukee burlesque community is pulling together tonight to support Harlery with a benefit tonight at Frank's Power Plant on 2800 South K.K. 

Nikki Fury hosts the event.

I love reading the announcements for these types of variety shows. 

The list of performers reads like a really weird avant-garde poem:

Colin Acumen 

Friends With Bacon 

Samayel Jackson 

Raven McCaw 

Bella Sue DeVianti

Chep Thrills

Annetta Vendetta 

Sugar St. Clair 

Jeannette Daft 

Trixie Tang 

Theda de Sade 

Polly Amour 

Aurora A'Leur 

Ed Nugent 

There will also be silent auction items offered up at the event from:

The Tool Shed: An Erotic Boutique 

The Alchemist Theater 

Jeannette Daft of Gypsy Moon Dance 

Creme de la Creme Burlesque Festival

Daisy Chains 

Rockabilly Girl Productions 

Moonlight Muse 

Admission to the show is $7. 

Doors open at 9pm. 

The show starts at 10pm. 